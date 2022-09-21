Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Adams County

Sept. 9-15

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Robert E. Gavin.

DHS — J’Landrick J. Davis.

DHS — Patrick D. Moore.

Divorces:

Sonjagela D. Johnson v. Johnny Earl Johnson.

Agustin Castro v. Tammy Stewart.

Marriage license applications:

Kevin Dewayne Wells, 45, Natchez to Christi Michelle Roberson, 46, Jena, La.

Cedric Rena Scott, 29, Natchez to Chikeita Michelle Stewart, 33, Natchez.

Jadarrius Keywon Williams, 27, Natchez to Shonterria Holmes, 24, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 8-14

Virginia E. True to Robert C. King and Robero Colon, lot 7 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Eugenie V. Cates to Eugenie V. Cates and Michael Cates, land starting at the northwesterly corner of Elgin Plantation.

Marjorie Elaine Ogden et al. to Walter Page Ogden, lot 5-A of Division of Retirement Plantation.

Patricia Miller, Carolyn Goodlow, Diane Miller, Lorraine Joseph, and Vanessa King to Norma Reed Moore, lot 77 Broadmoor Subdivision.

James Liggins and Rolanda Liggins to Anthony A. Heidelberg and Terrance C. Heidelberg, lot 19 and a Portion of lot 20 Southern Oaks.

Willie Fleming Jr. to Frederick Fleming, a 30.00 Acre Lot, Being lots 2 through 7 of a Portion of lot C Duck Pond Plantation.

Deanne R. Babeu to Luleride, LLC, land commencing at a point on the South side of Franklin Street.

Betty Lou Nettles and Shou Hua Xia to Red Door, LLC, lot 6 in Block 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Alice Faye Massey and Timothy J. Isbell to Sydney Lawrence, lot 14 Hunter’s Hall Subdivision.

William Jake Penley and Lindsay B. Holleman now Penley to Leigh King and Bridget King, all of lot 32 and a portion of lot 31 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Sept. 8-14

Ann Louise Eidt to United Mississippi Bank, lot 43 Etania Subdivision.

Grayling B. Bocage and Adrain Bocage to OnPath Federal Credit Union, lot 70 Northview Subdivision (Second Development).

Robert G. King and Roberto Colon to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 7 Bingaman Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Norma Reed Moore to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 77 Broadmoor Subdivision.

Shane B. French and Elizabeth R. French to Trustmark National Bank, lot A being an 18.05 acre portion of lot 2 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Gregory Arthur Langham to The Federal Savings Bank, lot 9, Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Frederick Fleming Jr. to Home Bank, St. Catherine Branch, a 30.00 Acre Lot, Being lots 2 through 7 of a Portion of lot C Duck Pond Plantation.

Luleride, LLC to Tensas State Bank, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at a point on the South side of Franklin Street.

Aaron Wesley, A/K/A Aaron Lee Wesley, A/K/A Aaron L. Wesley to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 5 Lanehart Subdivision; lot 14 Roselawn Terrance Subdivision.

Sydney Lawrence to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 14 Hunter’s Hall Subdivision.

Bridget King and Leigh King to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, all of lot 32 and a portion of lot 31 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 15

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Natrojan Buckner.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Debbie Scott.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ashley Roquemore.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kenyatta Phipps.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rebekah Turner.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tahnya Tarver.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Robert Willis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Rameria Burks.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jeremy Beckem.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Darius Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Latrice Ellis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Walter Newman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Micah Frye.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cyrus Marsaw.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ashley Coach.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Dakeira King.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Bonnie Pyle.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Laura Hawkins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shalanda McMorris.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Nellie Howard.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cassey Jackson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kimberly Carter.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shenetra Beverly.

Jacob Law Group v. Margaret Matthews.

Jacob Law Group v. Carlton Palmer.

Tony Minor v. Martin Gatlin.

Holiday Apartments v. Patrice Johnson.

United Credit Corporation v. Daphne Belton.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Jamenisha Noble.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 9-15

Civil suits:

Nikorn Monkland v. Tyrone Bates.

State of Louisiana v. Tyrone Bates.

Kadeidra L. Scott v. David Nathaniel Green.

State of Louisiana v. David Nathaniel Green.

Johnniesha Daniels v. Kendarius Jones.

State of Louisiana v. Kendarius Jones.

Joshua Cole Hornsby v. Sonny Paige Braley.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Mindy Partridge.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Mindy Partridge.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Timothy Partridge.

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Mindy L. Wall A/K/A Mindy Louise Wall.

Discover Bank v. Chad V. Mesa.

Kevin Banks v. Midget Brown.

Kevin Banks v. Herbert Brown.

Kevin Banks v. Derrick Turner.

Divorces:

Synthosa Minyun Watson v. Al Romone Wilson Sr.

Olivia Lynn White v. Brittany Hill White.

Taylor Wayne Moon v. Dana Michelle Moon.

Justin Michael Kelp v. Kathryn Elizabeth Kyzar Kelp.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

William Ethan Smith, Thomas Clifton Smith, and Bradley Miles Smith to Angela McFall, lot 167 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Alec Troy Dickson to Alec Troy Wiley and Sidney Wiley, a 2.18 tract of lot 2 Honeydew Plantation; a 3.23 acre tract of a division of lot 5 of lot 13 Honeydew Plantation; a 0.60 acre tract of lot 5 of lot 13 Honeydew Plantation.

Christopher Shane Williams and Alicia Bell Williams to Christopher Mitchell Smith and Brandi Ballard Smith, lots 8 and 9 Rokofee River Park.

Bonnie Sue McKee Freeman to Devinne Cain, lots 4 and 5 in Block No. 1 Woodlands Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Angela McFall to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 167 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Cathy S. Andrews to Fidelity Bank, the northern ½ of lot 4 of subdivision of the southern ½ of lot 2 Lower Coosa Plantation.

Devinne Cain to Angel Oak Home Loans, LKLC, lots 4 and 5 in Block No. 1 Woodlands Subdivision.

Debra Ann Gore Probst to United Mississippi Bank, lot 3 Georgetowne Subdivision, Second Development.

Deborah J. Barrett to Delta Bank, lot 201 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.