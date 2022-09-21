Green Wave roll in to South State tournament on a winning streak

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave broke a tie ball game with an 11-run rally in the bottom of the second inning as they went on to defeat the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars 18-6 in four innings in an MAIS District 3-5A game last Monday afternoon.

Cathedral starting pitcher Marlie Hargon struggled with her command against Central Hinds. The Lady Cougars jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Green Wave responded by plating five runs in the bottom of the first to take its first lead of the game.

However, the Lady Cougars answered with a three-run rally of their own against Marlie Hargon. in the top of the second inning to tie the game at 5-5. She lasted just two innings and gave up five runs, four of them earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out just one batter.

But once again, the Lady Green Wave had Marlie’s back as they plated 11 runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good at 16-5.

Cathedral scored two runs in the bottom of the third to make it an 18-5 game. Central Hinds needed to score at least a couple of runs in the top of the fourth to keep the game going, but they only scored once to trail 18-6, which allowed the Lady Green Wave to run-rule the Lady Cougars.

While Marlie Hargon was credited with the win, Olivia Navarro came on in relief and allowed just one unearned run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout over two innings.

The Lady Green Wave’s bats came alive in this district contest as they finished with 15 base hits. Lily Crum led the way going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs batted in, and one run scored. Liza Gregg also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. EC Lewis was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, and one run scored. Hannah Hargon was 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI, and two runs scored.

Leadoff hitter KG Fisher went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch, was walked once, and scored three runs. Madelyn Fielder was 1-for-2, was walked once, and scored two runs while Kinslee Young went 1-for-2, was walked once, had one RBI, and scored two runs.

Despite her sub-par performance on the mound, Marlie Hargon went 1-for-3, was walked once, had two RBIs, and scored two runs. Molly Shirley went 1-for-1, was walked twice, had two RBIs, and scored two runs.

Cathedral 10, St. Aloysius 0 (Tuesday)

NATCHEZ — Fresh off her two innings of relief on Monday night, Olivia Navarro pitched five scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out five batters to lead the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave to a 10-0 win over the St. Aloysius High School Lady Flashes in five innings in an MAIS District 3-5A game last Tuesday afternoon.

The first seven batters in Cathedral’s lineup scored one run and No. 8 hitter EC Lewis scored three runs. The Lady Green Wave scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and put the game completely out of reach with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, which enabled them to run-rule the Lady Flashes.

KG Fisher went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and one run scored while Lewis went 2-for-2 with a double, was walked once, and had one RBI. Madelyn Fielder was 2-for-3 with one run scored.

While Hannah Hargon wasn’t the only player in the lineup not to score a run, she more than made up for that by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Liza Gregg was 1-for-3 with a triple and one run scored.

Cathedral finished its regular season with a 19-4 overall record and at 9-1 in District 3-5A, finishing second in district play to Copiah Academy. Next up for the Lady Green Wave is the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament, which takes place at the Hansel King Sportsplex in Brookhaven, with Brookhaven Academy being the host school, and starts this Saturday morning.