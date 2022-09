NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Ondria Williams, age 77, of Natchez will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Bishop Justin Connor officiating.

The burial will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.