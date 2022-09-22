Nelson elected to state airports association

JACKSON — The Mississippi Airports Association elected new board members at its annual conference earlier this month in Starkville. Some are returning members, and some new individuals have been welcomed as well.

The Mississippi Airports Association is a consortium of individuals and organizations interested in enhancing aviation in Mississippi. The purpose of MAA is to promote aviation and airport interests, to provide a medium for discussion by its members, to promote proper legislation for aviation and airports and to advise and give consultation to its members when requested.

Joining the board for the first time are Mary Geter of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and Richard Nelson of Natchez-Adams County Airport. Those re-elected are Wes Kirkpatrick of Monroe County Airport, Sam Washington of Greenville Mid-Delta Airport and Clay Williams of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

Continuing board members are Nick Ardillo of Neel-Schaffer, Inc., Tommy Booth of Michael Baker International, Matt Dowell of Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Mike Forster of Louisville-Winston County Airport, Tom Heanue of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, Elton Jay, retired Director of MDOT Aeronautics, Matt Owens of Hesler-Noble Field in Laurel, Chanse Watson of Stennis International Airport and Tom Williams of Meridian Regional Airport.

Officers for 2021-22 are President Tom Heanue, Vice President Wes Kirkpatrick, Secretary Matt Owens, Treasurer Mike Forster, Assistant Treasurer Matt Dowell and Past President Sam Washington.