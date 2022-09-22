Weather Forecast: September 23, 2022

NATCHZ — Break out your flannels and pumpkin spice, fall is here and the weather sure looks nice.

September 22 is the first day of fall with the Autumn Equinox, night and day are 12 hours long, which signals the start of fall. .Of course, the temperatures here are still quite warm.

Friday has a high of 92 and a low of 67. There will be a NE wind blowing around 5-to-10 mph which will turn into calm in the evening. It will be a warm and sunny day followed by a clear night sky where you can see the stars.

Email newsletter signup

The first hint of rain is a few days away with a 20 percent chance of precipitation Sunday.

Mississippi River keep on falling, 15.9 feet currently in Natchez and forecast to drop to 15.3 feet Friday morning and steadily into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. and sunset is at 7:01 p.m.