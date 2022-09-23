Back Home: Dunbar making trip to Magnolia State in game against Bulldogs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Cathedral alumni and former Jackson State offensive lineman Cedric Dunbar II is coming home this week. He and the Bowling Green University football team will travel to Starkville for a matchup against Mississippi State.

It is the first time Dunbar will be back in the Magnolia State since he left for Bowling Green this summer. Bowling Green is 15 hours from Natchez.

“I’m excited for this weekend. Being far from home, I have a chance to come home, and we have a good chance to showcase our talent against a strong SEC team,” he said. “My family can see me play. It has been a real head rush to know I get to see my family again.”

Dunbar transferred to Bowling Green this spring from Jackson State as a junior and found a team with great players, coaches and expectations. He said the culture and the program are great.

His dad Cedric Dunbar I played football for Jackson State and won two conference championships with the Tigers. Dunbar won one ring with the Tigers last year, and the prospect of earning at least one more with Bowling Green is a motivator.

One of the reasons he transferred to Bowling Green is the chance to win a Mid-American Conference Championship. His teammates have helped with the transition into the program too.

“Why not help where I can help,” Dunbar said. “The locker room has been amazing, and I have gotten close with a lot of the guys. It has been an easy transition for me. They showed me a lot of love, and the coaches have shown me what they want me to do. We have a team who is hungry. There is no bickering or fighting. Every man is playing for their brother.”

Bowling Green (1-2) is entering the game following an overtime win over Marshall last weekend. The Falcons had lost the previous week to Eastern Kentucky 59-57 in overtime but beat Marshall 34-31 in overtime. Dunbar said overtime games are an emotional rollercoaster.

“You have a lot of time to make things happen in four quarters. In overtime, it becomes more serious,” he said. “You start to think, ‘This is the one shot we have.’ It is thrilling, and it feels like it takes a long time. You feel like you have to make something happen.”

They hope to make something happen when they play Mississippi State (2-1) Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-16 loss to LSU this past weekend in a game where they lead for three quarters. It will be Bowling Green’s final game before starting conference play against Akron on October 1, 2022.

Kickoff for Bowling Green at Mississippi State is 11 a.m.