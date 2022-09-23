Hazlehurst defeats Jefferson County to stay undefeated

FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers were looking to knock off Hazlehurst High School from the ranks of the undefeated, but that would not be the case as the Indians defeated the Tigers 12-0 last Friday night.

“It was basically a defensive battle,” Jefferson County head coach Roderick Holmes said. “Offense couldn’t put up any points. We were able to run the ball. But we couldn’t do anything in the air. Too many penalties and miscues. Penalties put us behind the sticks too much.”

Hazlehurst (5-0) scored its first touchdown of the game in the first quarter to go up 6-0. The defense did its part to make sure that Jefferson County would not put up a rally despite its best effort.

The Tigers’ defense did all it could to help their offense, but the offense committed too many costly mistakes.

“Defense played well. We had the bend-but-don’t-break mentality,” Holmes said. “Unfortunately, the defense broke down in the fourth quarter and they were able to score another touchdown.”

Jefferson County (3-2) will be on the road next Friday when the Tigers play at Port Gibson High School in the Tigers’ MHSAA Region 7-3A opener. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.