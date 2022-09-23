Natchezians Verser, Woods named to Co-Lin 2022 Homecoming Court

Published 3:36 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

(Scarlett Hart)

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce the 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty’China Byrd of Brookhaven and her court. From left, freshman maids Marley Lott of Magee, Carmen Verser of Natchez, Kaytlin Humphreys of Brookhaven, Madelyn Barrentine of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty’China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny of Brookhaven, Cassie Whatley of McComb, Mercy Bishop of Magee, and Alexis Woods of Natchez.

Queen Ty’China Byrd will be crowned, and the court will be presented at halftime of the Homecoming football game on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Stone Stadium. More details about homecoming festivities here: https://www.colin.edu/alumni-foundation/homecoming/.

