Weather Forecast: September 24, 2022

NATCHEZ — Happy first weekend of the fall.

It will be another beautiful Saturday in the Miss-Lou although it might get a little hot around midday.

Saturday’s high is 94 with a southeast wind blowing around 5 mph becoming east by southeast in the morning. Saturday night will have a low of 70 and a east wind blowing about 5 mph and becoming south after midnight.

There has been 0 inches of precipitation the past 24 hours or this week. Sunday has a 20 percent chance of rain.

Mississippi River might be running dry as it drops from 15.5 feet to 15.3 and is forecast to get down to 14.3 feet above Natchez’s gauge zero. Memphis is forecast to drop to 6.3 feet below gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 6:55 and sunset is at 7.

Saturday should have a full day of SEC football.

Here is the schedule:

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m. on SECN+ or ESPN+

Missouri at Auburn, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. on SECN

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m on CBS

Tulsa at No.16 Ole Miss, 3p.m. on SECN

Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky, 6p.m. on ESPN2

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M on ESPN

Vanderbielt at No. 2 Alabama, 6:30 p.m. on SECN

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m. on SECN+ or ESPN+

Charlotte at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU