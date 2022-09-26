Natchez charter school proposal only one to receive state approval this year

The Instant Impact Global Prep charter school proposal for Natchez is the only new charter school approved this year by the state governing board.

The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board members voted unanimously on Monday to approve the request for a new charter school in Adams County. Four other requests were denied during the meeting.

Instant Impact Global Prep is a STEAM—science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics—charter school proposed by the non-profit Instant Impact Educational Services, founded in 2018. The school would be for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the Natchez Adams School District, starting with K-2 in its initial class offering. It’s the organization’s second attempt to launch a charter school in Natchez.

According to its application, the school seeks to open in the 2023-2024 school year.

The nonprofit Natchez Adams County Educational Development Foundation submitted applications for the other three charter schools in Adams County which did not get approved.

These include Natchez-Adams Early Childhood and Intermediate Center for kindergarten through fifth grade; Southwest Mississippi Academy of Health Sciences for sixth through 12th grade; and Southwest Mississippi Conservatory for Performing and Media Arts for sixth through 12th grade.