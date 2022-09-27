David Webster Hall

July 27, 1953 – Sept. 22, 2022

David Hall, 69, of Natchez died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. David was born July 27, 1953, in Natchez to Harry Wesley and Neila Whitehead Hall. He was a graduate of Millsaps College in 1975 and the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1978. He practiced law in the private sector and was a prosecutor for the Sixth Circuit Court District of Mississippi.

A consummate athlete, David’s accomplishments include his 1965 Dixie Youth Baseball season as an ace pitcher and hitter. Despite a league rule that limited the 12-year-olds to pitch a maximum of 6 innings, he averaged 14 strikeouts per game, pitched 3 no-hitters (one being a perfect game), was 10-0 on the mound and was also a .420 hitter.

Basketball was where his superb ball skills were on optimal display. Over the 1970-1971 season, David was the season leading scorer for the South Natchez High School Colonels Basketball team that had an impressive 19-3 record, won the Big-8 South Tournament, and then the prestigious Big-8 State Championship. In all the neighborhood pick-up football games, David preferred the quarterback position, and rightfully so. His father, Harry Hall, was a record-setting passer for Natchez High School in the early 1940s. David always threw the most accurate spirals, occasionally punctuated by his mildly humiliating admonishment to those receivers who mishandled his perfect delivery.

There was nothing David loved more than boating on The Mississippi River, cruising the waters around Orange Beach and Perdido Key, or being in New Orleans for a Saints game. A great raconteur and conversationalist, his knowledge of history and awareness of current events was an endless source of information open for discussion. He was a connoisseur of music, food, beverage, and scenic wonders of nature. One of his favorite quotes to express satisfaction with a given situation was, “We are truly lucky human beings.”

David was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Glen Wesley Hall.

Survivors include his nephews, Wesley D. Hall of Phoenix, Arizona, and Patrick S. Hall of Brandon, Mississippi; his niece, Katherine Hall Curtis and her children of Brandon, Mississippi; his friend and companion, Faith Charlene McGivaren of Natchez; many cousins and numerous cherished friends.

Per David’s wishes, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.