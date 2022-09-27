Sept. 28, 1947 – Sept. 17, 2022

OAKLAND, CA – Funeral Services for Ellmore Matthews, Sr., 74, of Oakland, CA, formerly of Natchez, who died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Oakland will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at C. P. Bannon Mortuary in Oakland, CA.

Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of C P. Bannon Mortuary.

Ellmore was born in Natchez on Sept. 28, 1947, the son of Ernestine Weir Matthews and Clyde S. Matthews, Sr. He accepted Christ at an early age at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor W. S. Scott. Ellmore was educated in the Natchez Adams School District and graduated from Sadie V. Thompson in 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for four years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Matthews; parents; brothers: James Bernard, John Richard Bernard, Clyde Matthews, Jr., Thomas Matthews, Sr., and Percy Bernard.

Ellmore leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Ellmore Matthews, Jr.; grandson, Julian Matthews; both of Natchez; sister, Eva Matthews Smith; brother, Charles Matthews, Sr. (Betty J.); long-life friend and caregiver, Pat Day, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.