Nov. 29, 1935 – Sept. 26, 2022

CROSBY – Grace Jackson Robertson, 86, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Kings Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven, MS. She was born Nov. 29, 1935, to Otis Fred Jackson and Annie Fayetta McCurley Jackson.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Freddie Gene Jackson and Earl Van Jackson, and two sisters, Virgie LeBlue and Faye Jones.

She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Gavin C. Robertson; one sister, Judy Smith and Sammy; three children, Gavin E. Robertson and Jenny, Cathy Cavin and Cliff, and Pat Robertson and Rhonda; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services are Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy. 563 Crosby, MS, officiated by Rev. Warren Whitaker.

Pallbearers are Bo Robertson, B.J. Robertson, Patrick Robertson, Jason Robertson, Jacob Robertson, Ashton Robertson, and Frank Barber.

Honorary pallbearers are the Men of Mars Hill Church

In lieu of flowers, please give to kdvsfoundation.org.

Jacob, her great-grandson, was very special to Granny, and he is a Kool-Kid.