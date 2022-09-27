May 17, 1938 – Sept. 25, 2022

CENTREVILLE – Joseph Norwood Redhead, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Nordy, as he was affectionately known, was born May 17, 1938, in Centreville, Mississippi to Duncan Norwood Redhead and Charlotte Martiniere Redhead.

Nordy was a 1956 graduate of William Winans Institute in Centreville, Mississippi. He received a Bachelor of Sciences in Forestry from Louisiana State University. Nordy enjoyed a lifelong career in Forestry and Real Estate.

Nordy was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Woodville, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Carolyn Tumminello Redhead, his parents, his brother, John Dees Redhead, and grandchild Thomas Redhead.

Nordy is survived by his three sons, Dr. Joseph Norwood Redhead, Jr. and wife, Tamara, Tim Redhead and John Redhead and wife, Shelley; grandchildren, Megan Redhead, Kaleigh Redhead, Lindsay Redhead, Mabel Redhead Lara and husband, Geo, Tal Redhead, Mary Frances Redhead, Anna Charlotte Redhead, and one great-grandchild, Evelia Lara. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Chris Tumminello.

A graveside celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville, Mississippi with Rev. Van Windsor officiating under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.