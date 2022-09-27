School crossing guard struck by vehicle

NATCHEZ — A crossing guard was hit by a car outside Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident involved the guard, a school bus and a private vehicle, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

“The crossing guard had traffic stopped and busses were coming out. As the fourth bus was pulling out, for some reason or another a lady struck the bus and when she did her vehicle veered and hit the crossing guard,” Daughtry said.

Email newsletter signup

The crossing guard was coherent when he was transported to the hospital, Daughtry said. The school bus had 12 children and the driver inside and none were injured.

The driver of the vehicle seemed upset and was transported to the hospital as well as a precaution, Daughtry said. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators are not sure why the driver didn’t see the guard, he said, adding, “Maybe the sun was in her eyes. We’re not sure.” They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

“I’m grateful it was not as bad as it could’ve been,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.