Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel.

Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.

This marks the first time Viking has introduced a cruise ship to the Mississippi River and also marks the first time the company has offered a cruise opportunity in North America. Other rivers featuring Viking cruises can be found in Europe, Asia and Egypt.

“We have been waiting a long time for this – and the day is finally here! Viking Mississippi is on her way to Natchez!” said Dan M. Gibson, mayor of Natchez. “For many years, we have welcomed visitors from all over the world to our historic city on the river’s highest hill. It’s truly fitting that we now welcome this international jewel to Natchez, the Jewel of the Mississippi.”

The event begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Ferry Street Landing off of Silver Street Under the Hill.

Viking’s arrival brings modern river voyages to the Mississippi and represents a major commitment to tourism and economic development in many communities along the river. Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River itineraries comprise seven U.S. states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Quad Cities); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).