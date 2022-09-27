Feb. 10, 1954 – Sept. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside Services for Walter Smith, 68, of Natchez, MS who died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.