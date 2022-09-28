BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend

NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”

The foundation had a groundbreaking ceremony for My Father’s House in December 2021 and is now making needed repairs to the house before it can be open for use, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change.

“It hasn’t been lived in for more than 20 years,” she said. “We had to get the entire house rewired. We’ve got to finish the wiring, check on the roof, we’ve got some painting to do and about three more rooms to get cleaned out. … More or less, to help with the renovation we need about $20,000.”

All of the furnishings and money to purchase the house were donated, particularly at the foundation’s largest fundraiser, Bikers Weekend on the Bluff, Myers said.

This weekend marks the fourth year of the event hosted by Seeds of Change. The event is always free to attend, Myers said. However, donations of any size are appreciated and can be dropped into a donation box during the festivities, she said.

“All of it goes to My Father’s House,” Myers said.

The weekend kick-off party is Friday, Sept. 30, starting with a meet and greet on the Natchez Bluff at 4 p.m. followed by a tour of the group home at 5 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. is a party with the bikers inside the Natchez Manor. Motorcyclists begin registering for a motorcade from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The motorcade, which begins and ends on the bluff, starts at 4 p.m., Myers said.

Live entertainment will then be provided by Theodis Ealey, LJ Echols, Frank “Guitar Man” Rimmer and the Memphis Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas Dance Team.

She said a record-breaking 250 motorcyclists participated last year, including former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. She anticipates around 400 to participate this year. There will also be food and other vendors and a live broadcast of the festivities.

“We just want everyone to come out, bring their lawn chair and have a good time,” Myers said.

Myers thanked this weekend’s sponsors, some of which are the Natchez Convention Promotion Commission, Visit Natchez and Visit Mississippi Tourism Development.

Both monetary and physical help is needed to restore My Father’s House to livable condition.

To inquire about volunteering, or to request housing assistance, Myers can be reached at 601-870-6343. Monetary donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 714, Natchez, MS 39121.