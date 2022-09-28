Weather Forecast: September 29, 2022

NATCHEZ — Country Singer Joe Nichols might not have sung about Natchez when he recorded the song Sunny and 75 but it is a great forecast for this week.

The Miss-Lou’s weather is spring like with temperatures cooling off and days beginning to grow shorter. Thursday’s high is 76 with a low of 49. The wind will be blowing NNE at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20mph. You might need a jacket, or a rope to keep you from blowing away.

Thursday night will be clear which offers another chance for you to see Jupiter and its moons in the night sky. Jupiter has passed the closest to earth since 1963.

There is no rain in the forecast which continues to make conditions dangerous for having a fire. The NWS has issued a warning to not attempt open burning due to the dry and windy conditions. A risk of wildfire is significant and the NWS asks people to heed local burn bans and to dispose of cigarette butts the right way, not on the ground.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m. and sunset is at 6:53 p.m.

Mississippi River is maintaining some water although it is forecast to drop from 14 feet Wednesday morning to 13.9 on Thursday and on into the weekend.