April 25, 1928 – Sept. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ- Funeral services for Betty Lee Dennis, 94, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Alabama, will be held Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Betty was born on April 25, 1928, the daughter of Cetta Nichols Johnson and Jarrold Owens. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed solving puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, R. Lee Dennis, Sr., and brothers, Emmit Johnson, Bill Nichols, and Charlie Nichols.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories; sons, R. Lee Dennis, Jr., Bobby Dennis, and Edwin Dennis; brothers, Mike Johnson and Alex Johnson; sister, Bessie Johnson; sisters-in-law, Jessie Johnson and Pat Johnson; grandchildren, Portia Jones, Krystal Dennis, Tanya Horne, Weslynn Williams, and Stephanie Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

