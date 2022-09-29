Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Adams County

Sept. 16-22

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Marla Seyfarth v. Jose Pineda.

Belinda Faust v. Kristen Berry et al.

Estate of Joy R. Smith.

Estate of Michael Dean Hudnall.

DHS — Robert L. Woods Jr.

Estate of Permelia Anne Murphy.

Estate of Willie Blanton.

Conservatorship of Mary Kay Joy.

Divorces:

Ryan Tate Lipscomb and Rebecca Foster Lipscomb. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Reginald Thomas and Yamika Thomas. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Brenda Faye Van Handel and James Clyde Van Handel. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Roger Dale Hunt Jr. v. Kadeshia Hunt.

Marriage license applications:

Clayton Dwayne Baker, 18, Crocket, Texas to Sarah Bralin Wilkerson, 17, Burke, Texas.

Sahibnoor Singh Multani, 27, Madison to Alexis Lynn Franks, 24, Landry, La.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 15-21

GG DW, LLC to Roosevelt Sewell Jr. and Alberta Sewell, lot 3-A, a 5.00 acre portion of Lansdowne Plantation.

Rivercrest Limited Partnership to Carthel Jack Finch and Deborah A. Finch, Tract A, 848.1 Acre Tract, Portion of Shieldsboro-Deer Park Plantation.

Jamie M. Profice and Alesha S. Profice Reynolds to Tracy Smith, lot 23 Parkland Subdivision.

Caroline Wheeler Doughty to Jason Edward Dauphin, lot 15 in Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Carly Smith Knoll to Bettie Beesley Murray, land from the iron pin at the northwest corner of the “Sandy Moody” Tract.

Utility Services, LLC to Great River Utility Operating Company, LLC, land beginning at a point, being the northwest corner of lot 69 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Daryl Jon Beck and Jamie L. Beck to Elvis Prater and Velisha Jones, lot 28 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

Kenneth Dewayne Lawson and Alexandra Lawson to Zachary D. Putman and Stephanie Putnam, lot 3 Blair Court, a portion of a Subdivision of lot 16 Elgin Plantation.

Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Greater Works Christian Center, a 0.65 Acre Portion of Cane Pasture Plantation.

Sandra Daily Parker and Cathy Sue Daily to Colton Walker Keating and Nicole W. Keating, lot 29 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Sept. 15-21

Floyd Investment, LLC to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, 2.1 Acre Tract, Portion of lots 13 and 14 Grove Subdivision.

Robert Bergeron to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of Homochitto Street.

Chassidie Roberts Dill and Cage Dill to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at a 1.5” pipe found on the intersection of the North line of lot 7, of the subdivision of “The Oaks.”

Carthel J. Finch and Deborah A. Finch to Farm Credit Mid-America FLCA, Tract A 848.1 Acre Tract, Portion of Shieldsboro-Deer Park Plantation.

James Edward Dauphin to Caroline Wheeler Doughty, lot 15 in Block No. 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Brenton D. Brazzell to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, all those parts and portions of lots A-1 and A-2 Woodland Addition.

Bettie B. Murray to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch land beginning at the intersection of the centerline of Lower Woodville Road with the line between Cloverdale Plantation and Linwood Plantation.

Bettie Beesley Murray to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land from the iron pin at the northwest corner of lot 69 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Elvis Prater and Velisha Jones to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 28 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

Zachary D. Putnam and Stephanie Putnam to Ally Capital Corporation, lot 3 Blair Court, a portion of a Subdivision of lot 16 Elgin Plantation.

Greater Works Christian Center to Robert L. Johnson Jr., a 0.65 Acre Portion of Cane Pasture Plantation.

Colton Walker Keating and Nicole W. Keating to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 29 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Sept. 22

Civil cases:

Midland Credit v. Christine Nichols.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Jeremy Williams.

United Credit Corporation v. Pamela Puckett.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Tonya Jones.

Cash Cow v. Melissa Seals.

Cash Cow v. Jermani Matthews.

Cash Cow v. Lamarcus Walls.

Cash Cow v. Demetrius McNulty.

United Credit v. Latoya Perry.

United Credit v. Lenay Bay Johnson.

United Credit v. Joann L. Middleton.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 16-22

Civil suits:

Tutorship of Kaison Kelly.

Ullman Powell v. Tyrone Anderson.

Town of Vidalia v. David Rountree.

Town of Vidalia v. Sara Rountree.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Edward Patrick.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Chris Brock.

Divorces:

Nina Claudia Holifield v. James Holifield.

Marriage license applications:

Blair Nicholas Eidt, 26, Natchez, Miss. to Jessica Lynn Case, 32, Clayton.

Marcus Dewoine Brinson, 37, Jena, La. to Doris Jean Jefferson, 41, Ferriday.

Bernny Joel Ruiz Rojas, 31, Vidalia to Irayda Gabriela Cintron Rios, 31, Vidalia.

John Engelberet Blunschi IV, 52, Monterey to Morgan Lynn White, 35, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Kimberly Chalmers and Cynthia Fleming Chalmers to Abby Danielle Chalmers Martin and Jacob Aaron Martin, lot 2 of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Charles Glenn Poole to Ronald Roy Poole, 7.56 acres of lot 5 of the Poole Estate Property.

Allen Cary Froust to Curtis G. Huffman II, lot 7 in Block No. 1 Ferriday Development Company.

Marian Jean Terrell to Angela M. McCoy, lots 7 and 8 in Block No. 2 of the Town of Ferriday.

Angela Shawn Scott to Dara L. Cutrer Jr. and Angeleke D. Cutrer, Tract A-1, Portion of lot 9 Upper Killarney Farms.

Mortgages:

James E. Martin, Connie Lea Martin and Jacob Aaron Martin to Homeland Federal Savings Bank, lot 2 of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Robert Paul Frederick to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 3 Whitehall Plantation.

Denis A. Mulvihill Jr. and Rachel A. Mulvihill, lot 13 Shamrock Plantation.

Louis Campbell Boyd to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 15 Hedges Landing Lake Lots.