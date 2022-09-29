Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Carson Jerome Thornburg, 37, 105 Louisiana Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Everette Lemonye Bates, 20, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Winchester Road.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Natchez Bridge.

Reports — Sunday

Malicious mischief on North Circle Drive.

Simple assault on Buckner Avenue.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Washington Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Grand larceny on Devereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Simple assault on U.S. 61.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on Maple Street.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Park Place.

Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Animal cruelty on Hope Lane.

Traffic stop on Linton Street.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Eastwood Road.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Shots fired on Alabama Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Intelligence report on Ram Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Keedra Alesia Green, 38, Beverly Avenue, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Everette Baes, 20, Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated domestic violence and failure to stop or comply (leaving the scene). Held without bond.

Leory Anthony Lyles, 44, Florida Drive, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $1,443.25 bond.

Matt Merritt, 42, Deerfield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released without bond.

Jeremy Kwamane White, 31, Smith Street, Natchez, on charge of intimidating a witness. Released without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Prowler on Winola Drive.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Brookfield Drive.

Simple assault on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on Traceside Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Shady Haven Road.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Harlem Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Chance Road.

Simple assault on Greenfield Road.

Fight in progress on Chinquapin Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Billie J. Ryan, 25, 175 Ralphs Road, possession of schedule II warrant. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Cameron Beverly, 22, 1A Ingram Circle, Natchez, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of a firearm with controlled substances. No bond set.

Cavell Davis, 32, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, domestic abuse battery, strangulation. No bond set.

Henry Cockerham III, 35, 273 BJ Road, Vidalia, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Anthony Curry, 35, 314 Iowa St., possession of schedule II drugs, no tail lights, no driver’s license, switched tags and bench warrant for failure to pay fines. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Carl Ducote, 42, Louisiana Highway 4452, Marksville, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Damien White, 45, 332 Earl Davis Road, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Christopher Stephens, 35, 208 Airport Road, bench warrant for failure to appear for schedule I narcotics. No bond set.

Ryan Mizell, 32, 29647 Stein Road, introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule I drugs with intent (two counts), possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs with intent and possession of schedule IV drugs with intent. No bond set.

Earl Achard, 39, 35894 Austin Drive, Denham Springs, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Cody Cupstid, 27, 204 Sandidge Loop, Enterprise, warrant for another agency.

Christopher Stephens, 35, 208 Airport Road, warrants for motor vehicle theft and simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $9,000.

Edwin Hargrave, 29, 242 Freeman Road, domestic abuse battery, aggravated criminal damage to property. Bond set at $15,000.

Albert Mulvihill, 60, 404 Calhoun Road, simple battery and domestic violence. Bond set at $2,500.

Detta Wilson, 58, 404 Calhoun Road, simple battery, domestic violence and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Alarms on Panola Drive.

Thefts on Carter Street.

Fire on Traxler Road.

Domestic violence on BJ Road.

Criminal damage to property on Loomis Lane.

Fire on Doty Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 565.

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Doty Gardens Circle.

Alarms on Viking Street.

Criminal mischief on Bingham Street.

Alarms on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Burglary on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Domestic violence on Vidalia Drive.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 65.

Traffic attachment on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Hit and run at Magnolia Bluff’s Casino.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Threats on Chauvin Street.

Fight on McAdams Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Alarms on Orange Street.

Suspicious person on Mack Moore Road.

Fire on Huff Lane.

Hit and run on Vidalia Drive.

Burglar alarm at Monterey High School.

Fire on Fifth Street.

Failure to register as a sex offender at Carter Street.

Fight on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Alarm on Carter Street.

Possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Vandalism on Louisiana Highway 131.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Theft on Belle Grove Circle.

Alarms on Skipper Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 566.

Alarms at Monterey High School.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.