May 21, 1983 – Sept. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Quesha Mecole Brengettsy, 39, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Vidalia, will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church in Kingston with Rev. Stanley Searcy, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Quesha was born on May 21, 1983, the daughter of Mary Hickingbottom. She attended Business College in Natchez. Quesha was a member of the Zion Chapel #2 Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her children, cooking, and drawing.

She is preceded in death by her mother; grandmother, Joanna Dee; grandfather, Huey Holiday; aunt, Audrey Brown and uncles, Pastor Walter Smith and Albert Brengettsy.

Quesha leaves to cherish her memories; her beautiful children, Kaydon and Kaliegh Brengettsy; brother, Donald Brengettsy; sister, Lakisha Brengettsy; aunts, Dorothy (Robert) Sylvester and Linda Smith; uncles, William Smith, Walter (Thelma) Jones, and Johnny Brooks; nieces, Krista Brengettsy and M’Agin Brengettsy and a host of other relatives and friends.

