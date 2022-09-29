Oct. 2, 1930 – Sept. 25, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rosie Marie Ross Jones, 91, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Leroy White and Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at the Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. And will continue on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Rosie was born in Natchez on Oct. 2, 1930, the daughter of George Ross, Sr. and Berniece Ross. She attended St. Francis School in Natchez. Rosie was a member of China Grove Baptist Church (presently the New Beginnings Baptist Church), where she served on the Usher Board. She loved cooking, hosting family/friends during holidays, listening to gospel music, and encouraging and advising others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Darnell Hines and Walter L. Jones; daughters, Mamie L. Jones-Davis; brothers, George Ross, Jr. and Albert Ray Ross; and sisters, Georgia Brown and Edith Ophelia Lee.

Rosie leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Silas Jones; sons, Johnny Hines, Aaron L. Jones, and Willie B. Jones (Quartreatta); daughters, Gloria J. Johnson, Debby A. Green, and Jennifer Jones (Jenny Mack); brother, Rev. Robert Ross; brothers-in-law, Theodore Jones and Rev. Dr. Ernest Ford, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Gloria Jackson, Janie Jones, and Florine Jones; fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, personal care providers, family, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com