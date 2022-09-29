Sheriff’s office, police round up 7 sex offenders, one at large

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ferriday Police Department served arrest warrants for seven different convicted sex offenders and one more at large who were non-compliant with state registration requirements, the sheriff’s office said.

The violations included offenders living in areas not reported to law enforcement, illegally engaging in contact with minors on social media and failure to register and pay fines.

CPSO began investigating the violations on Sept. 26 and as a result, eight arrest warrants were obtained.

Email newsletter signup

Those arrested include Roosevelt L. Cummings, Michael Whitehead and William Bell of Jonesville; Kaddarrian Frazier, Richard C. Williams and Maurice Conner of Ferriday; and Robert George of Vidalia.

Additionally, authorities are still looking for Bernell Carter, 47.

He is wanted for three counts of failure to register as a sex offender, convicted of child pandering. His last known address is 422 Concordia Park Drive in Vidalia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately or submit a tip online using the CPSO Mobile App.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said he remains committed to ensuring the safety of children within the community. He also thanked Ferriday Police Chief Sam King and the Ferriday Police Department for their assistance with the arrests.