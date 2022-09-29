‘The only way you win is buy a ticket’: Natchez boasts sixth lucky lottery winner this month

A Natchez man made an impressive return on his $1 investment on Tuesday, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

The man won $5,000 in the Mississippi Lottery midday Cash 4 drawing after picking the numbers 5530. He did not select the fireball option, which could have potentially doubled his winnings.

He purchased the ticket at Go-Mart on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive in Natchez.

The ticket was the sixth winner reported in Natchez this month, and brings the total cash prizes awarded to Natchez residents to more than $26,000 in September.

That’s good news for retailers who sell the lottery tickets. “We’ve finally been having some winners here,” said Tom Graning, owner of Go-Mart.

While the store has sold winning tickets for $3,000 in the past, Graning said he believes the $5,000 ticket is the biggest prize sold at Go-Mart so far.

“We’ve had a lot of winners on the Cash 3 and Cash 4 drawings,” he said, referring to the popular twice-a-day drawings. A Natchez woman won $10,000 earlier this month on the Cash 4 drawing, with two tickets she purchased at the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez.

And for Miss-Lou residents wondering if they might share in the luck, Graning has one piece of advice: “The only way you win is to buy a ticket.”