Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on John Glenn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Briarwood Road.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Spring Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Abandoned vehicle on High Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shots fired on North Rankin Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Fight in progress on Pine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 39, Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Frank James Washington, 31, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Released on $221.50 bond.

Sam Woods, 60, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $581.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Village Square Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Morgantown Road.

Welfare concern/check on Hampton Court.

Theft on Booker Road.

Dog problem on Steam Plant Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Theft on James Brown Road.

Accident on Broadmoor Drive.

Theft on Jack Kelly Road.

Disturbance on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Oak Hill Drive.

Dog problem on Lee Parker Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Prisoner in custody on Quitman Road.

Malicious mischief on York Road.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Spokane Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert Townsend, 48, homeless, resisting an officer. Bond set at $2,250.

Arrests — Monday

Mousa Asaad, 28, 8517 U.S. 84, Ferriday, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and speeding. Bond set at $1,950.

Samuel Lanehart, 73, 126 Huntington Drive, driving while intoxicated (second offense) and careless operation. Bond set at $3,010.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Loose horses on Martin Luther King Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 131.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on King James Road.

Fight on Young Road.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Nuisance animals on Ron Road.

Intoxicated driver, accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.