Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.

Nov. 15, 1941 – Sept. 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.

Duke is preceded in death by his parents, a younger brother, Michael Mallory, and granddaughter, Mallory Mahony.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Louise Junkin Mallory, his five children, Susan Kettering (Rocky), Doug Mallory (Jackie), Gigi Conner (Alan), Katie Robinson (John), and Beth Foster (Jody); ten grandchildren Robert Mahony, Hunter Foster, Dakota Conner, Kane Kettering, Fenn Conner, Paige Foster, Peyton Kettering, Quinn Kettering, Gracie Foster, and Mollie Foster and many nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Jody Foster, Hunter Foster, Dakota Conner, Alan Conner, Kane Kettering, and John Robinson.

Memorials may be made to Cathedral School or to the charity of your choice.

