Police investigating fatal wreck involving 18-wheeler in Clayton

CLAYTON, La — Clayton police are investigating a fatal early morning accident involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

The accident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 65 and U.S. 425, said Clayton Police Chief Bobby Madison.

Farkhadzhon Khayrulloev, from Pennsylvania, was driving North on Highway 65 in an AST Carriers LLC 18-wheeler and failed to stop at a stop sign. Eric Brown, 52, from Oklahoma, was traveling West on U.S. 425 and his car rammed underneath the 18-wheeler trailer, Madison said. Brown was pronounced deceased at the site of the accident.

Email newsletter signup

Khayrulloev was transported to Trinity Medical Center to be tested for a toxicology screening and received a citation for failing to stop at the stop sign.

“The accident remains under investigation until we get the toxicology report back,” Madison said.