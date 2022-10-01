WATCH: Highlights from Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness Walk on the Natchez bluff

Saturday marks the eighth year of the annual Monica’s Hope Cancer Awareness walk and fundraiser on the Natchez bluff.

Many who either know a family member or loved one with cancer or have survived the disease came to show their support and hear inspirational stories from others who experienced the same. Natchez High School cheerleaders also motivated walkers with a cheer, “B-E-A-T, beat breast cancer.”

The video above shows highlights from the festivities.