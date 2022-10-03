GALLERY: Motorcycle fundraiser draws hundreds

NATCHEZ — Hundreds of motorcycle drivers—and drivers of other vehicles—participated in a motorcade and party Friday and Saturday on the Natchez bluff, all for a good cause.

It’s unclear exactly how many, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., the CEO and founder of Seeds of Change Resource Foundation that is building a group home in Natchez.

“I lost count,” she said.

However, it’s evident by the number of motorists revving up their engines in Saturday’s motorcade that she exceeded her goal of 400 participants.

“I’d say 400 plus,” she said. “They came from all over, getting ready for the Blues and Soul Superbowl next weekend.”

The Natchez Police Department’s two new Harley Davidsons led the motorcade through Natchez starting at 4 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Street, where musicians played on a stage.

Those participating and spectating at Bikers Weekend on the Bluff had the opportunity to drop donations into a donation box to support the renovation of a house at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.” When it’s inhabitable again, the house will be used as a group home to shelter those with nowhere else to turn.

All of the furnishings and money to purchase the house were donated, particularly during the annual motorcycle fundraiser, Myers said. Later this week, Seeds of Change’s board of directors will tally up the donations from the weekend.

“All of it goes to My Father’s House,” Myers said.

For more information, Myers can be reached at 601-870-6343. Monetary donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 714, Natchez, MS 39121.