LDWF: Pre-charged pneumatic devices only legal during modern firearm season

Pre-charged pneumatic devices, air guns that fires projectiles such as arrows or bolts, may be used by hunters only during the modern firearm season beginning with the 2022-23 season, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.

The Louisiana Legislature approved the use of these devices during the 2022 session.

Pre-charged pneumatic devices include air guns with unignited compressed air or other gases that are mechanically pressurized without involving any chemical reactions.

The device must fire a projectile of at least thirty caliber in diameter and at least one hundred fifty grains in weight with a minimum muzzle velocity of eight hundred feet per second or any combination of bullet weight and muzzle velocity that produces muzzle energy of at least two hundred fifteen foot pounds of energy. Arrows or bolts must have well-sharpened broad head points.

For questions concerning the use of these devices, please contact your local LDWF regional office at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ page/contact-us.

For more information, please contact Tommy Tuma at ttuma@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2349.