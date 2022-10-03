William Douglas Johns

NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Doug, age 78 of Pineville, LA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Doug loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Doug was a hard worker and had a heart of gold. When he was a truck driver, he enjoyed driving cross country taking in GOD’s beautiful works of art. Doug also enjoyed working in his yard, as well as his neighbor’s yard.

Survivors of Doug include; his loving wife of 60 1/2 years, Paula Johns of Pineville, LA; his sons, Joseph Johns and David Johns both of Pineville, LA; his daughter, Tiffany Ellis, and husband, David Ellis of Denham Springs, LA; his grandchildren, Erin Prince, Justina Conner, Monica Miller, JP Ellis, Carlie Ellis, Olivia Ellis; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Dominic, Jacob, Tristan, Gavin, Kinsley; his siblings, Joan Ferrington of Deville, LA, Beverly Miller of Picayune, MS, Sharon Lutiker of Eros, LA, Wayne Johns and his wife, Ruta of Calhoun, LA.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred Johns; his son, Michael Johns; his siblings, Alberta Orr, Gloria Lively, and Steve Johns.

Doug will be missed and never forgotten!!!