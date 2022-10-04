Nov. 5, 1940 – Oct. 3, 2022

Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

The Family will receive friends at Laird Funeral Home Friday, October 7, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.