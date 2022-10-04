Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022

“Nothing lives here anymore, but the memories of a coal miner’s daughter,” Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter

NATCHEZ — Months ago the Miss-Lou lost one of its native sons Mickey Gilley and another country legend has joined him as Loretta Lynn died Tuesday. Of course that is enough bad news for Wednesday.

Instead, turn your attention to the weather forecast and the fact fall might be here to stay a while. Wednesday’s weather should be enough to make you smile.

The high is 83 with a low of 57 and sunny skies with a light eastern wind blowing around 5 mph. By evening, the wind will shift to calm and it should be a mostly clear night.

Rain has yet to fall in Natchez this month and only 1.55 inches have fallen since September 1st. At the same time, Natchez received 15 inches more than the yearly average to date.

Mississippi River will drop to its lowest point this year before rising again. The river gauge in Natchez is at 12.5 and will drop down to 11.9 by Thursday but will rise back up to 12 feet on Sunday. It is shallow enough for a “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” to swim across, too bad alligators you swim too slow.

Feeding times: Morning Minor at 12:23 a.m., Morning Major at 7:12 a.m., Afternoon Minor 3:10 p.m. and Afternoon Major at 7:49 p.m. Sunrise is at 7:03 a.m. and sunset is at 6:43 p.m.